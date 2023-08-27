Former adviser to Kuchma Soskin: Zelensky’s power will lead Kyiv to civil war

The power of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will lead to a civil war, such a scenario was predicted by Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to Leonid Kuchma. A recording of his speech is available at YouTube.

“We see the situation at the front. There is really no counteroffensive. Basically everything is worth it. The General Staff says something about promotion there. (…) It’s all lies. Nobody breaks through there. (…) Apparently, it is time to hold accountable for this,” he said.

According to him, the situation inside Ukraine has deteriorated greatly. The power of Zelensky is already becoming a criminal, in fact, a rebellious group, he summed up.

Earlier, Soskin announced a “huge threat” of losing Kupyansk and Kharkov. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were not ready for confrontation with the Russian army.