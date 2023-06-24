MIn the early stages of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, a power struggle between the Russian military leadership and the Wagner mercenary group escalated. After serious allegations by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin against Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and a threat to clean up the Russian military leadership, Russian law enforcement authorities launched investigations into Prigozhin on Friday evening for attempted armed insurgency. In Ukraine, there was an air alert across the country at the same time, and several cities reported shelling and hits.

According to the General Prosecutor’s Office, the 61-year-old Prigozhin faces between 12 and 20 years in prison. On Friday evening he accused the military leadership of attacking a camp owned by his mercenary troops with artillery, helicopters and rockets, killing many of his men. He threatened countermeasures. He has 25,000 men under his command, who would now explain why such arbitrariness prevails in the country.

“Whoever tries to resist us will be seen as a threat and killed immediately,” Prigozhin threatened. According to him, the Wagner mercenaries have already started marching towards Rostov-on-Don. The headquarters of the Russian military leadership for the south of the country is located there. The governor of the Russian region of Rostov, which borders Ukraine, called on the population to remain calm and, if possible, not to leave their homes. Security precautions had also been strengthened in the capital Moscow.

In Ukraine, reports of the internal power struggle were met with both satisfaction and derision. The Ukrainian army wrote on Twitter: “We are watching.”