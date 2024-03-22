Kiev: power plants bombed, regions in blackout

“The Russian army launched the largest attack on Ukrainian energy facilities since last year during the night,” is what Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said on social media, as reported by the Kiev media. “The objective is not only to damage, but to try again like last year, to cause a collapse of the country's energy system. In the eastern, north-eastern and central regions, energy production plants, systems transmission and distribution. There are blackouts in several regions. It was a difficult night,” he said.

Kiev, the Zaporizhzhia power plant on the brink of blackout

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, is on the verge of a blackout: during a Russian missile attack in the early hours of the morning, the external overhead line connecting the plant with Ukraine's unified energy system was disconnected. This was reported by the Kiev atomic energy company Energoatom, cited by the Ukrainian media. “Such a situation is extremely dangerous and threatens an emergency situation. If the last line of communication with the electricity grid is cut, the power plant will find itself in another blackout,” said Petro Kotin, head of Energoatom.

UKRAINE: KIEV FORCES BOMBING ON BELGOROD, ONE WOMAN DEAD

A woman lost her life in Belgorod, southern Russia, during a bombing by Ukrainian armed forces. The governor of the region bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported this on his Telegram channel. “There are more shellings. To our great sorrow, one person has died. I offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased woman. There are wounded,” said Gladkov, according to whom three medical facilities and residential buildings were damaged during the bombings. Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense systems had destroyed eight Vampire Mlrs projectiles over the Belgorod region.