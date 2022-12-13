Heavy snowfalls make the situation difficult in western Ukraine, where emergency blackouts and shelling continue. The snowstorm is forecast to spread to the center of the country as thousands of people remain without electricity or water in Odessa.

(Also: The Kremlin rules out troop withdrawal for Christmas)



The Ukrainian president attributes these power cuts to the bombings perpetrated by Russia. “After the night attack by Iranian drones, Odessa and other cities in the region are in the dark,” says Zelinski. He further adds that they managed to destroy 10 of the 15 drones that Russia launched on Friday night.

The region’s energy authorities maintain that the recovery of electrical stability in Odessa and other cities could take weeks or even months.

Odessa city: in the middle of winter, war and lack of electricity and gas Photo: Rotyslav Averchuk/EFE

The lack of gas and electricity begins to turn on the alarms of Ukraine, whichthat in addition to facing the Russian army, it must face the arrival of a winter without the technical capabilities or the resources necessary to face the waves of low temperatures throughout the region.

(Also: Volodimir Zelenski, the ‘David’ who against all odds stopped a ‘Goliath’)

This southern port city was once a major tourist spot. With the advent of war and recent nighttime bombings, came an influx of refugees. Now this city receives refugee victims trying to escape the constant Russian attacks.

The Odessa power plant received a direct attack. Russia launched dozens of missiles which ran out of power for days. The race to restore electrical systems is frustrated by the threat of possible future attacks as well as the lack of resources and the destruction of infrastructure.

(Keep reading: ‘Russia is modernizing and expanding its nuclear arsenal’: US warns)

“Without electricity we cannot cook because we have an electric stove, we do not have heating because we do not have our own generator” parents of three minors tell CNN. “We try to organize activities for them, for example a music school” adds the mother.

Hours after the attacks on Friday, the Odessa Philharmonic Orchestra gave a performance by candlelight and moonlight.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

More news

Moscow: a fire is recorded in another shopping center

Putin admits that agreements will have to be reached on Ukraine and says he is ready

Volodymyr Zelensky is the person of the year according to ‘Time’ magazine