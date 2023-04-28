“I wonder, even thinking about battered Ukraine, where are the creative peace efforts?” This is the Pope’s question in his first speech in Budapest to the authorities, the diplomatic corps and civil society. “﻿At this historical juncture – he observes – Europe is fundamental. Because, thanks to its history, it represents the memory of humanity and is therefore called to play the role that corresponds to it: that of uniting the distant, of welcoming within it the peoples and not to leave anyone forever an enemy. It is therefore essential to rediscover the European soul”.