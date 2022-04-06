Ukraine: Pope, we are witnessing UN impotence

“In the current war in Ukrainewe witness the powerlessness of United Nations organizations“. As’ Pope francesco during the General Audience focused on the apostolic journey a Malta. “Today we often talk about ‘geopolitics’, but unfortunately the dominant logic is that of the strategies of the most powerful states to assert their interests by extending the area of ​​economic, ideological and military influence”, underlined the Pontiff who added: “We are seeing it with war”.

Malta “represents, in this context, the right and the strength of the ‘little ones’, of nations small but rich in history and civilization, which should carry on another logic: that of respect for freedom and also the logic of freedom ‘, of the conviviality of differences, as opposed to the colonization of the most powerful “, he continued Francis. “We are seeing it now” and not only in Ukraine. “After the Second World War an attempt was made to lay the foundations for a new history of peace, but unfortunately we do not learn, the old history of competing great powers has continued”

Pope: may the world be more fraternal to save itself from “shipwreck”

Pope francesco during the General Audience he focuses his meditation on the apostolic journey just made to Malta, a visit “which had been planned for some time” and “has been postponed for the Covid“.” I chose precisely these words: with rare humanity “, as the motto of the trip, explained the Pontiff,” because they indicate the way to follow not only to address the phenomenon of migrants, but more generally because the may the world become more fraternal, more livable, and save itself from a ‘shipwreck’ that threatens all of us, who are – as we have learned – in the same boat “.” Malta is, in this horizon, a key place “, he added.

Migrants: Pope, listen to their stories not fake news

“Malta it is a key place as regards the phenomenon of migration. “Pope Francis recalled this during the General Audience focused on his apostolic visit to the island in the center of Mediterranean. The Pontiff he told about the reception center John XXIII where he met “numerous migrants, who landed on the island after terrible journeys”. “We must not get tired of listening to their testimonies, because only in this way can we get out of the distorted vision that often circulates in the mass media and can we recognize the faces, stories, wounds, dreams and hopes of these migrants”, he pointed out. “Each migrant is unique, he is not a number, he is a person like each of us, a person with his own dignity, his roots, his culture. Each of them is the bearer of infinitely more wealth. great of the problems that its acceptance can also entail “. “And let’s not forget – he added off the cuff – that Europe was made up of migration”.

Migrants: Pope, welcome projects on a global level

“Of course, hospitality must be organized, it must be governed, and first, much earlier, it must be planned together, at the international level. Because the migratory phenomenon cannot be reduced to an emergency, it is a sign of our times”. As’ Pope francesco during the General Audience in which he focused his meditation on the recent apostolic journey to Malta. The Pontiff, speaking of his visit to the John XXIII Center, “Peace Lab”, underlined that the migratory phenomenon is “a sign of our times” and “as such it should be read and interpreted. It can become a sign of conflict, or a peace sign “.

Ukraine: Pope to Poles, exemplary generosity shown

“During this time of Lent, which prepares us for the celebration of the Lord’s Resurrection, you have shown an extraordinary and exemplary generosity towards our Ukrainian brothers, for whom you have opened the hearts and doors of your homes”. As’ Pope francesco, at the end of the General Audience, during the greetings to the Polish-speaking faithful. “Thank you, thank you so much for what you have done for Ukraine”, he added off the cuff while thePaul VI Hall he applauded. “The Lord bless your homeland for your solidarity and show you his face”, concluded the Pontiff.

Ukraine: Pope, cruelty more and more horrendous in Bucha

“The recent news about the war in Ukraine instead of bringing relief and hope instead attest to new atrocities such as the massacre of Bucha“. As’ Pope francesco at the end of the General Audience. “Cruelty more and more horrendous, also committed against civilians, helpless women and children. They are victims whose innocent blood cries out to heaven and begs. Stop this war, silence weapons, stop sowing death and destruction. Let us pray together about this “, added the Pontiff who observed a few moments of silence.

