“I’m willing to do whatever needs to be done” for peace in Ukraine. “Also, now a mission is underway, but it is not yet public. Let’s see how… I’ll tell you when it’s public”. and also to make possible a meeting between the Pope and Putin, if they can act – in quotation marks – as intermediaries, Francis said: “In this meeting we did not talk about Little Red Riding Hood. We talked about all these things. We talk about this because everyone is interested in the road to peace”.

The Holy See, the Pope then said, is working to help bring home Ukrainian children deported to Russia as requested by the Ukrainian prime minister received by Francis in recent days. “The Holy See has acted as an intermediary in some situations of prisoner exchange and via the embassy went well. I think this might work too. It is important, the Holy See is willing to do it because it is right – the Pope said – it is right and we must help, so that this is not a casus belli, but a human case. It is a problem of humanity before a problem of war booty or war deportation. All human gestures help, but gestures of cruelty don’t help. We must do everything humanly possible. I also think, I mean, of the women who come to our countries: Italy, Spain, Poland, Hungary, many women who come with children… and are fighting against the war. It’s true that they are being helped right now, but we must not lose the enthusiasm to do this, because if enthusiasm wanes, these women are left without protection, with the danger of falling into the hands of the vultures that always go around looking for these situations. Let us be careful not to lose this helping hand that we have for refugeesthis affects everyone.”