“I am willing to go to Kiev. I want to go to Kiev. But on the condition that I go to Moscow. I go both places or neither.” The Pope reiterated this in an interview with La Nacion, adding that the trip to Moscow, in his opinion, “is not impossible”.

Isn’t that impossible? “I’m not saying it’s possible. It’s not impossible – Bergoglio specified – Let’s hope we can do it eh. Watch out, there’s no promise. Nothing. I didn’t close that door”. But does Putin close it or not? “But that’s where he gets distracted and opens it, I don’t know.” “War hurts me – he articulated – I mean, it hurts me”.

Pope Francis, in another interview, had defined the Kremlin leader Putin as a “cultured” man. “He is cultured – he reiterated – He came to see me here three times as head of state and you can have a high-level conversation with him. We talked about literature once. A culture is something that is acquired it is not a moral profession They’re two different things.”

Bergoglio then said that there is no Vatican peace plan but that there is a “peace service” the Vatican is working towards to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine. When asked if we are facing a genocide, Francis replied: “I don’t know if this is genocide or not, they have to study it, people have to define it well but it is certainly not an ethic of war to which we are used to”.