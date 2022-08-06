“‘I am very close to Ukraine and I want to express this closeness to mine visit to Ukraine‘. Important words of Pope francesco expressed during today’s meeting with the Holy Father. Ukraine has been waiting for the Pope for many years and especially since the war began and will be happy to greet him before his trip to Kazakhstan ” half September. The Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See, Andrii Yurash, writes on Twitter after being received today in audience by Francis.

“The moments of communication with the Holy Father – writes Yurash in another tweet – are always a source of inspiration. Especially when there is the possibility to discuss and promote issues ‘on the table’ for a long time, such as the Pope’s visit to Ukraine : Ukraine wants to meet and greet His Holiness as soon as possibleeven before his trip to Kazakhstan “.