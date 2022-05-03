Ukraine-Russia war, Pope Francis wants to go to Moscow to meet with President Putin. ” I’m not going to Kiev for now. I sent Cardinal Michael Czerny, (prefect of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development) and Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, (Pope’s almsgiver) who went there for the fourth time. But I feel I don’t have to go. First I have to go to Moscow, first I have to meet Putin. But I’m a priest too, what can I do? I do what I can. If Putin opens the door …

” The first day of the war I called the Ukrainian President Zelensky on the phone, Putin instead I didn’t call him – says Bergoglio – I heard him in December for my birthday but this time no, I didn’t call. I wanted to make a clear gesture for the whole world to see and for this I went to the Russian ambassador. I asked them to explain, I said ‘please stop’. Then I asked Cardinal Parolin, after twenty days of war, to send Putin the message that I was willing to go to Moscow. Of course, it was necessary for the Kremlin leader to allow a few windows. We have not yet received an answer and we are still insisting, even if I fear that Putin cannot and does not want to have this meeting right now. But so much brutality how can you not stop it? Twenty-five years ago we experienced the same thing with Rwanda. ”

According to Pope Francis, perhaps ” the barking of NATO at Russia’s door ” has induced the head of the Kremlin to react badly and trigger the conflict. ” An anger that I don’t know if it was provoked – he wonders – but perhaps it is facilitated ”.

” I can’t answer, I’m too far away, to the question of whether it is right to supply the Ukrainians – he reasons – The clear thing is that weapons are being tested in that land. The Russians now know that tanks are of little use and are thinking of other things. Wars are fought for this: to test the weapons we have produced. This was the case in the Spanish Civil War before the Second World War. The arms trade is a scandal, few oppose it. Two or three years ago a ship loaded with weapons arrived in Genoa which had to be transferred to a large freighter to transport them to Yemen. The port workers did not want to do it. They said: let’s think of the children of Yemen. It’s a small thing, but a nice gesture. There should be so many. ”

” I spoke to Kirill for 40 minutes via zoom – he adds – The first twenty with a card in hand he read me all the justifications for the war. I listened and told him: I don’t understand anything about this. Brother, we are not clerics of state, we cannot use the language of politics, but that of Jesus. We are shepherds of the same holy people of God. For this we must seek ways of peace, to put an end to the firing of weapons. The Patriarch cannot transform himself into Putin’s altar boy. I had an scheduled meeting with him in Jerusalem on June 14th. It would be our second face to face, nothing to do with the war. But now he too agrees: let’s stop, it could be an ambiguous signal ”.

” For peace there is not enough will – is Francis’ bitter observation – war is terrible and we must shout it out. This is why I wanted to publish a book with Solferino that has as its subtitle ‘The courage to build peace’. Orbán, when I met him, he told me that the Russians have a plan, that on May 9th it will all be over. I hope that is the case, so we would also understand the speed of the escalation of these days. Because now it’s not just Donbass, it’s Crimea, it’s Odessa, it’s taking the Black Sea port away from Ukraine, that’s all. I am pessimistic, but we must make every possible gesture to stop the war. ”