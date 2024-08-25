“The churches are not to be touched”. This is the message from Pope Francis, with a reference to the latest measures launched by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. ”I continue to follow with pain the fighting in Ukraine and the Russian Federation. And thinking about the laws recently adopted in Ukraine, I am afraid for the freedom of those who pray, those who truly pray always pray for everyone”, said the Pope today in St. Peter’s Square. He was referring to the law passed by Zelensky to ban religious organizations that have ties to Russia, including the Russian Orthodox Church: “Ukrainian Orthodoxy today takes a step toward liberation from the demons of Moscow”, were the words with which the president illustrated the law, approved in Parliament with 265 votes in favor and 20 against. The Ukrainian services (SBU) have accused religious bodies and figures of having acted in favor of Moscow’s propaganda: since the beginning of the war, proceedings have been initiated against over 100 religious figures. In 26 cases, sentences have been reached.

“One does not commit evil because one prays, if someone commits evil against his people he will be guilty for this but he cannot have committed evil because he prayed”, says the Pope. “Let those who want to pray in what they consider their church pray, please do not abolish any Christian church: churches are not to be touched”.