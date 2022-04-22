“The information I give you today is all verified and told by me by my will. If one day you receive a denial, it will mean that my family has been threatened or that I have been captured.” Thus he begins to speak to Adnkronos, with this premise, Yevhen Kuse, representative of the Christian Democratic Union in the Kherson region. “Terrorists, that’s what I call the Russians and please write it verbatim – he continues – they placed on the territory not only that flag of the Red Army that caused so much sensation, but many other flags of theirs on the administrative offices: some time ago one was torn off, they quickly replaced it, putting a guard to protect it.

“A veritable genocide of the Ukrainian people is taking place in Kherson. People disappear, some are released, others are not, we don’t know anything more about many. Buildings of architectural and historical significance are destroyed, everything about Ukraine is bombed, even the souvenir shops. Then, the humanitarian situation is complicated – he adds – The terrorists have blocked all the possibilities of bringing aid to the city, even the attempts made by the Ukrainian government are useless. There are no medicines in hospitals, pharmacies: if any of them arrive in the city it is only thanks to the volunteers who in every possible way, in their cars, try to pass the roadblocks. Not only. Impossible to deliver even the food, as well as the hryvnia they are trying to replace with rubles “.

“I have always stayed in Kherson – explains Kuse to Adnkronos – because my place is here and I will stay there, unless they capture me. Many members of the regional council left Ukraine at the beginning of the war, while in at the national level most of the deputies remained, many joined the territorial defense while the exponents of the pro-Russian party, later banned, fled abroad also for fear of retaliation. I will not forget, of this war, the demonstration peaceful in early April, when unarmed people went out into the street asking the Russian military to leave the city, not to destroy the monuments that were already starting to damage. I was struck by the hatred in the eyes of the Russian military with which they looked at the Ukrainians before shooting the crowd, when they threw grenades, tear gas. I will not forget the force and violence with which in three, four, they beat a single unarmed person “.

“Precisely in consideration of my role – continues Kuse – I am always in contact with the representatives of the various districts: north of Kherson, where there are the most important fights in the region, they talked to me about a town called Vysokopillia, which I can call the Bucha of Kherson for the number of massacres and innocent people killed. From there I get daily stories of civilian shootings, torture in the basements, women raped or disappeared. They did not even let the convoy that was supposed to bring food and evacuate the civilians and the wounded through: on the contrary, the Russians asked 10 thousand rubles for each person evacuated. It is an area still not liberated by the Ukrainian army and the moment the invader leaves, the world will explode with this other wave of crimes committed by the Russians. And then Zolota Balka, also in the north of the region, a town of 3 thousand people taken hostage by the Russians and from which neither entry nor exit is allowed. The Russians have declared that if the Ukrainian army dares to attack their checkpoint, they will start attacking the village, convinced of the information passed on by the inhabitants “.

As a representative of the Christian Democratic party in Kherson, what do you think of Patriarch Kirill and the decision to suspend the meeting scheduled for June with Pope Francis? “My opinion, as well as that of many of my colleagues and the party leader is that we cannot consider Patriarch Kirill the representative of the Church, as there are already a lot of data released by the security services, not only Ukrainian, according to which in in reality he would be an agent of the Russian federal services, a person who conducts all his activities in favor of the Russian security services. On the other hand, many representatives of the church of the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine hid several saboteurs and, on their own, weapons and The necessary documentation. These data are confirmed and disseminated by the Ukrainian security service. For me, Patriarch Kirill is also a terrorist – Kuse reiterates to the Adnkronos – because the Church could never speak in favor of the murders, violence and the invasion of another country sovereign”.

The Vatican’s decision to have two women, one Ukrainian and one Russian, carry the cross at the XIII station of the Via Crucis at the Colosseum has also created not a few reactions. “Most of the population – he says – we are talking about 90%, exploded in front of this idea: because if everyone blames Putin for his violent actions, they do not forget that it operates through the hands of Russian people. they receive orders, of course, but they have no imposition to rape or kill civilians. They act spontaneously. And it doesn’t surprise me. I follow and analyze the situation online, I read Russian blogs and chats, and what I see is that three quarters of the population have a deep-rooted hatred of Ukraine and Ukrainians “.

“Aside from the trolls – he continues – it happens frequently to come across comments such as ‘Ukraine is not a nation’, ‘it is right to destroy everything’, ‘do not take prisoners but directly kill them’, ‘right to rape their women’. The idea of ​​reconciling the oppressed and the aggressor people, by having a Ukrainian woman and a Russian woman carry the Cross, has also created discontent in the government. And I, who have always been in opposition to the Ukrainian government, this time I agree and support them . We do not want to accept that we are forced to make peace with those who want to kill us. Not only that. I believe that Pope Francis, who is the highest representative of Christianity, should have nothing to do with representatives of the Russian services such as the patriarch. Kirill “.

(by Silvia Mancinelli)