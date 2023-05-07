A Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet intercepted and came dangerously close to a Polish Let L-410 aircraft which was performing a patrol of international airspace for the EU’s border protection agency Frontex. This was reported by the Polish border protection agency, which accused the Russian fighter plane of having conducted “aggressive and dangerous maneuvers” approaching the Let on three occasions at a distance of only five meters, causing it to temporarily lose control of the turboprop to the crew.

The Let, which was traveling with two pilots and three border protection officials on board, lost altitude and managed to land safely only thanks to the pilots’ skills, Polish officials said.

The Russian armed forces destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea overnightreports the RIA Novosti news agency explaining that the drones have been detected by the Russian air defense system.

“One UAV lost control and fell in a wooded area. The wreckage was found by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergencies. The second drone was shot down over the sea near the Chersonesos cape, the third is over the sea from the side of the northern breakwater,” wrote Razvoyaiev.

”A NATO plane was destroyed by the Russians”, wrote the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on its official Twitter account, ironically on the fact that it was ”an important and strategic objective from the Kremlin’s point of view”. The aircraft in question, an early Czechoslovak-made Aero L-29 Delfin, was placed on a pedestal in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

The FSB and the Russian Interior Ministry have announced that ”a terrorist attack and an act of sabotage” have been thwarted by preventing ”Ukrainian drones” from hitting the airport in the Inanovo region. This was reported by the Ria Novosti news agency. The attack, reads a note from the FSB, had been ”planned by the Intelligence Department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry” which envisaged the use of ”drones filled with explosives against the Severny military airport in the Ivanovo region”. The target of the action, the note continues, was to be the A-50 aircraft.