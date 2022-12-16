Winter has arrived in Ukraine with very low temperatures, a major inconvenience for the residents of that country, because they must not only withstand the inclement December cold, but also the Russian attacks that have been intensifying against power plants.

In the last hours the case of a woman and her dog who fell into a frozen lake while trying to get home. The kyiv emergency services had to be present at the scene to avoid a catastrophic outcome for both lives.

A policeman, with the help of other rescuers, decided to jump into the frozen lake in his underwear to prevent the weight of the accessories from causing the ice to crack again.

In a video that is already viral around the world, it is seen how the agent crawls to reach the point where the woman and her pet were. Among all they pulled the safety rope until the agent and the affected person ended up on dry land.

As reported by AFP, On the afternoon of this Friday, December 16, the government of Vladimir Putin launched 76 cruise missiles, of which 60 were contained by the kyiv anti-aircraft system; However, the defense maneuvers have forced the suspension of the water and metro service throughout the day.

Ukrainian servicemen fire from a self-propelled gun at their position in the Kherson area.

At Kryvyi Rig (south), atl least three people died by the impact of a Russian missile against a residential building, according to the regional government.

“Another massive wave of Russian bombardments against energy infrastructure. There will be emergency power cuts,” declared the energy minister, German Galushenkoon Facebook.

The head of European Union diplomacy, Josep Borrell, condemned Russia’s “indiscriminate terror” of Ukraine in a statement on Friday.

In recent months, Moscow has suffered a series of military setbacks in the south and north-east of Ukraine. Since then, it has regularly bombarded the country’s energy facilities, leaving millions of Ukrainians without electricity or heating at a time of freezing temperatures.

With this new wave of Russian bombing, “it will take longer than before to restore electricity,” the national electricity operator, Ukrenergo, warned on Facebook.

For their part, the authorities installed by Moscow in Lugansk (eastern Ukraine) affirmed that eight people died and 23 were injured in Ukrainian shelling carried out in that region, controlled by Russia.

Jaime Eduardo Paz Paredes

Editor Trends

With information from AFP*