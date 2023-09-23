Zelensky “don’t insult Poles anymore”. This is the warning that came from the head of the Warsaw government, Mateusz Morawiecki, after the words of the Ukrainian president, who accused Poland of putting on a “charade” on the issue of wheat imports. “I want to tell President Zelensky never to insult the Poles again, as he did recently in his speech to the United Nations – said Morawiecki, during a rally last night in view of the October 15 elections – The Polish people will never allow that this happens and defending the good name of Poland is not only my duty and honor, but also the most important task of the Polish government.”

