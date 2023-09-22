Poland blocks arms supplies to Ukraine? No. Not entirely, at least. The tension between Warsaw and Kiev for commercial reasons, linked to the export of Ukrainian wheat and the blocking of the import of Polish agricultural products, does not put an end to the support in the war that the country led by President Volodymyr Zelensky has been waging for over 18 months against Russia . Yesterday the Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawieckiin New York for the United Nations Assembly, announced the stop of transfers of new weapons to Ukraine.

Those who interpreted the prime minister’s words as a total closure, however, were wrong. Polish President Andrzej Duda explains this today. Mateusz Morawiecki’s words on the supply of weapons to Ukraine ”have been interpreted in the worst way”, Duda tells broadcaster Tvn24. “In my opinion, the prime minister meant that we will not transfer to Ukraine the new weapons that we are currently purchasing for the modernization of the Polish army,” the president adds.

The alarm is also scaled down by the United States, where Zelensky meets President Joe Biden today. “Poland continues to support Ukraine and we will maintain consultations with them,” the White House national security advisor says during a press briefing. In any case, Poland’s choice is a “sovereign decision”, as the Pentagon highlights. “We have always said that each country, with sovereign decision, chooses the level of support it will guarantee”, the words of General Patrick Ryder. “Poland has been one of the most committed nations to provide assistance to Ukraine, including in terms of significant humanitarian aid and support for millions of Ukrainians who emigrated to Poland after the Russian invasion.”