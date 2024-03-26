The resolution of the play-off qualifiers completed the groups for the final phase of the Euro 2024 in Germany on Tuesday, with Poland placed in group D along with France, the Netherlands and Austria; Ukraine paired with Belgium, Slovakia and Romania in E; and Georgia in F along with Portugal, Czech Republic and Türkiye.

The Euro 2024 in Germany was defined this Tuesday with the classification of the last three teams in the play-offs. Ukraine, Poland and Georgia, which did so for the first time, closed the list of teams that will compete for the European trophy this summer.

Ukraine: With a 2-1, Mudryk launches Ukraine to the Euro

In the final stretch, after scoring a goal against, Mikhalo Mudryk did not think twice, he launched an unexpected right cross, in front of several legs that stood in the way of the goal, but so tight, so subtle, so definitive that it ended in a 2-1 draw and Ukraine's qualification for Euro 2024.

The player for whom Chelsea paid 100 million euros, the emerging Ukrainian star, a scorer for only the second time as an international this Tuesday, resolved a mess that began with Atli Gudmunsson's 0-1, which he amended with 1- 1 by Tsygankov at the beginning of the second half and who was on the edge until almost the end, until 2-1 and beyond. He ended the last seconds locked in his area.

Iceland struck first. In an unexpected way. One of his two shots in an hour of play was a goal. In the 30th minute. Out of nowhere, Atli Gudmunsson scrambled to the edge of the area, dodged a couple of rivals and unleashed a left foot shot that surprised Andriy Lunin to make the score 0-1 at the Tarczynski Arena in the Polish city of Wrocław. . An example of sticking.

Ukraine was missing. Insistent, with a goal disallowed at the request of the VAR that reopened the discussion on positional offsides, he went to halftime with the concern of 0-1 against in a completely decisive duel, without middle ground, in which Mudryk, Tsygankov , Yaremchuk and company needed more to believe in the Euro Cup.

Tsygankov contributed it at the beginning of the second half, when he showed all the determination in the world to control, drive, focus and finish with his left foot out of the reach of Vladimarsson, by then already one of Iceland's best on the pitch, against the offensive that supported the Nordic set, enlarged over time.

Soccer – Euro 2024 Qualification Match – Ukraine – Iceland – Stadion Miejski Wroclaw, Wroclaw, Poland – March 26, 2024 Ukrainian fans with flares. REUTERS – Kacper Pempel

Artem Dovbyk entered the field to increase the score in the 70th minute. He lamented Mykolenko's failed shot to make it 2-1, when he was waiting for the decisive pass. But he was also relieved when Lunin flew in to repel Iceland's 1-2 from outside the area. His stop was crucial to sustain the Ukrainian team. He did not touch it when Gudmunsson then touched 1-2.

Suddenly, Ukraine shook, but recovered. And he won before extra time. Mudryk, the Chelsea footballer, dictated it in the 84th minute, with a right-footed shot crossed from the edge of the area to qualify his team for its fourth consecutive European Championship. In Germany 2024 it is placed in group E, with Belgium, Slovakia and Romania.

Georgia, for the first time in the Euro Cup

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili dressed as a hero today in the penalty shootout against Greece and qualified the Georgia team for its first Euro Cup after a match that ended goalless after 120 minutes of play.

The Georgians, led by Frenchman Willy Sangol, made history since since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 they had never played in a tournament of nations.

Mamardashvili saved the second penalty of the shootout, which was taken by Bakasetas. Mikautadze would then shoot the Georgians' third penalty wide, but Giakoumakis did the same with the fourth.

Lech Poznan midfielder Nika Kvekveskiri scored the decisive penalty and sparked jubilation among the 55,000 spectators who attended the match at the Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi.

The Greek team, led by the Uruguayan Gustavo Poyet, deserved more, since they controlled the ball, although they lacked ambition and more dynamite in attack.

Greece, which surprisingly won the European Championship 20 years ago, has not played in that tournament since 2012, to which we must add that it missed the last two World Cups.

The Hellenes, who made use of their greater experience, focused from the first minute on marking hard the Napoli star, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who had missed the victory against Luxembourg (2-0) due to an accumulation of cards.

The Greeks called for a penalty in the 36th minute, but the referee did not consider that there was contact on a split ball.

Chakvetadze had the best chance of the first half on the stroke of half-time when he took a direct free kick, as the ball was cleared with his fingertips by the Greek Vlachodimos when he was sneaking in.



Soccer – Euro 2024 Qualifying – Play-Off – Georgia vs Greece – Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, Georgia – March 26, 2024 Georgia fans celebrate after qualifying for Euro 2024. REUTERS – Irakli Gedenidze

In this way, the two teams went to half-time with a goalless tie and everything to be decided in the second half.

The referee, the Polish Szymon Marciniak, who directed the final of the last World Cup in Qatar, resolved a dispute that broke out when the players were heading to the locker room tunnel with two red cards for players on the bench.

Both teams took the field in the second half without changes, although Poyet decided to move the shaker to the quarter of an hour, introducing Rota and Konstantelias.

Greece dominated the ball at will, although without creating great scoring chances against Valencia's Mamardashvili. Meanwhile, the Georgians were clearly betting on the counterattack.

With fifteen minutes remaining, Sagnol lost patience and replaced the hero of the match against Luxembourg, Zivzivadze, with Metz striker Mikautadze, in search of a miracle.

The 90 minutes ended goalless and the teams were condemned to a hellish extra time, in which the only local advantage was that the Greeks already had five yellow cards.

Shengelia went off injured just before the final whistle, while Poyet sent Ioannidis to the bench, who was not successful in front of goal. The best chances were seen in extra time.

Kvaratskhelia seemed to timidly want to take control of the game in extra time, but it was the Greeks who came closest to scoring.

Luckily, Mamardashvili spectacularly cleared a poisoned shot from Bakasetas and then saw Mavropanos' header from a corner spit off the crossbar.

The Georgians were also able to score on a quick counterattack in the 105th minute, but Davitashvili's shot was saved at the last moment by a great Vlachodimos.

With ten minutes remaining, Kvaratskhelia said enough was enough and had to be replaced with muscle problems, but the hosts did not give up.

Vlachodimos had to save his team again against Tsitaishvili after a spectacular play by Dinamo Batumi inside.

Penalties would decide who would get the ticket to Germany. The eleven meters smiled on the Georgians (4-2).

The match was watched by tens of thousands of Georgian fans on the giant screens that the authorities installed in the main cities of the Caucasian country.

Poland, ten penalties to qualify

Until the tenth shot of the penalty shootout, neither Poland nor Robert Lewandowski felt they were in the final phase of Euro 2024, thanks to Szczesny's final stop and Daniel James' bad shot, without consolation, like the entire team of Wales, eliminated at the last moment, after the 0-0 with which the match played in Cardiff concluded.

Until then no one failed. Lewandowski, the first pitcher of all, qualified for his fourth European Championship, did not do it. It will be the fifth in a row for Poland, which has endured the ups and downs and disappointments of recent times and has made it to the play-off final, with the merit of doing so also as a visitor. The only.



Soccer – Euro 2024 Qualifier – Play-Off – Wales vs Poland – Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain – March 26, 2024 Poland's Robert Lewandowski and Jakub Kiwior celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out and qualifying for Euro 2024 . Action Images via Reuters – Andrew Couldridge

After the Barcelona striker's successful shot, Davies responded with the score 1-1. Then Szymansk; Moore, with the suspense of the hit on the crossbar; Frankowski; Wilson; Zalewski; Neco Williams and Piatek to transfer all the pressure to Daniel James in the last shot. Szczesny guessed it among his teammates' party on the lawn. Wales, on the other hand, is out of the Euro Cup after playing the last two. He was a semi-finalist in 2016.

Before, no one avoided the extension. Not 0-0. Szczesny had flown to frustrate the 1-0 for Wales, as did the VAR earlier in a minimal offside position, when Davies finished on the stroke of half-time inside the area. He didn't get on the scoreboard. Without goals in the second half, with chances for both, the match headed to extra time.

Poland withstood the then offensive of Wales, even threatening in attack with a Piotrowski parable that scared all the fans in the Cardiff stadium, while both teams already assumed penalties as the unavoidable destination to resolve the classification: Poland, framed in the group D together with France, Austria and the Netherlands. Extreme demand.

EFE