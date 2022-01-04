US President Joe Biden showed a negative attitude towards his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky during a telephone conversation on January 2. This was stated by Maxim Minin, deputy editor-in-chief of the Ukrainian newspaper Strana.ua.

The journalist came to this conclusion due to the fact that Biden chose the time of the conversation that was inconvenient for Zelensky.

The journalist recalled that the phone call rang out in Kiev at about eleven in the evening on Sunday, while in Washington it was about four in the afternoon.

“It is unlikely that the Biden administration was not aware that it was Sunday. Calling another president almost on a weekend night – this shows the attitude of the White House towards Zelensky, ”the deputy editor-in-chief of the publication expressed his opinion.

He clarified: Biden’s conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, which took place on the night of Friday, December 31, is “a different situation.”

At that time, the offer to make a phone call came from Moscow, and now it was the White House that was the initiator, the journalist explained.

“If we continue linking with the conversation between Putin and Biden, then Zelensky received a call only two days after their conversation. That is, the principle “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” seems to have been respected. But somehow not very quickly, “Minin summed up.

On January 2, the US President and the Ukrainian leader discussed measures to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during a telephone conversation. During the conversation, the owner of the White House expressed his adherence to the principle of “nothing about you without you” in relation to Kiev, and also announced Washington’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

In addition, the American leader noted that the United States, its allies and partners will give a decisive response in the event of an aggravation of the situation on the Ukrainian border.

On December 31, Zelensky noted that he expects to coordinate common steps “in the name of peace in Ukraine and security in Europe” during his conversation with Biden.

Late in the evening of December 30, telephone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Biden took place, they lasted 50 minutes. The dialogue was preceded by a face-to-face meeting of the two leaders, as stated by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

As the aide to the Russian leader, Yuri Ushakov, said, Putin made several calls to convey to his American counterpart the idea that Russia would seek security guarantees, just as any other country, including the United States, would do.