



Ukraine, Zelensky’s adviser: “No territorial compromises to join NATO”

AND’ “absolutely out of the question, even offensive” because “it would only feed Russian expansionist appetites” the hypothesis of those who believe that entry into NATO could make Ukraine more open to a territorial compromise. “Ukrainian territories will not be the subject of bargaining” and “our adhesion to the Atlantic front will not be a bargaining chip with Russia”, said Mykhailo Podolyak, President Zelensky’s best-known political adviser, in an interview with Corriere della Sera .

In the Kremlin, Podolyak said, “they are frightened by the prospect of Ukraine in NATO because it will demolish the fundamental myths of Russia as they understand it in order to control the population”. Regarding the recent Alliance summit in Lithuania, the adviser believes that it was done “in a predictable, rational and pragmatic way. As long as we are at war we will get the aid we need to fight. After the war, the legal specifications will come. Although there has not been a clear invitation from Vilnius for our legal membership of the Alliance, however, we have registered long-term guaranteed military support”.

“Unfortunately, we note that to some extent bureaucratic quirks and a lack of will to assume fundamental responsibilities have still given way“, added Podolyak, specifying that “in the midst of the war, Ukraine continues to work to meet NATO requirements. The rest depends on the allies: we are waiting, but this waiting is paid for with the blood of our military and civilians”. Kiev’s entry into the Alliance, he concluded, “is part of the historic process: it will represent the absolutely right end point of a absolutely unjust war. It will take place immediately after the end of hostilities. And it will be the symbol of the transformation of the global security system.”

