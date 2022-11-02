“To speak of a ‘diplomatic solution’ really means proposing to Ukraine to yield to Russia’s ultimatum:” Give up territories, admit defeat. “The Ukrainians will never accept it. So, a request: stop offering Ukraine capitulation disguised as diplomacy“wrote Zelensky’s adviser, Mikhailo Podolyak.

“What lesson should Western leaders learn from grainy ‘Ottoman diplomacy’? A blackmailer with Russian roots is always inferior to those who are stronger and can clearly hold an unshakable position. The way to ‘pacify’ the aggressor is only through a reasonable show of force“.