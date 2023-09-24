Home page politics

From: Nana Brink

Drones (symbolic image). © Ukrainian President Press Office/Imago

Over 200 companies in Ukraine are involved in drone production for the war against Russia. Once it ends, the country will benefit from this industry. Also with German partners on site.

Ukrainian drones in the form of unmanned submarines hit the Russian Black Sea Fleet in a vulnerable spot last week. “We can now say that the ships are most likely beyond repair,” a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence said after the attack on warships in a shipyard in Sevastopol. Even though the Defense Ministry in Moscow reported that the Ukrainian maritime drones had been destroyed, Kiev spoke of a success. One more proof of the effectiveness of the Ukrainian “Army of Drones”.

Last year, Ukraine was the first country in the world to integrate 60 drone squadrons into its army. According to a study by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), “hundreds of different drone systems are in use in Ukraine, a jumble of commercial, hobby, military and other systems flown by soldiers, volunteers and civilians.” The recipe for success of the “Army of Drones” lies in the ability of the Ukrainian armed forces to use these different systems in a coordinated manner for “three essential goals: surveillance and reconnaissance, propaganda, attacks and attack coordination”.

Wide range of drones in use

The range of drone types (see graphic) ranges from the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 combat drone with a wingspan of 12 meters to the American Switchblade, which weighs 2.5 kilograms, to the R18 octocopter with eight rotors. The latter comes from Ukrainian production and was developed by a volunteer unit called Aerorozvidka after the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014. The R18 is a typical example of the rapid adaptability of the Ukrainian war economy. The drones with eight propellers are simple in design, easy to maintain, and pilot training only takes around two weeks.

Their use against enemy vehicles and ammunition depots is considered extremely effective. Or as an engineer from Aerorozvidka explained: “We calculated that one dollar we invested in the production of an R18 drone caused $1000 worth of damage to the enemy. If a drone hits a tank, it has already paid for its production in one flight.”

Small civilian drones made in China are also considered to be very successful in use. These so-called first-person view drones (FPV) are controlled by a pilot using video glasses. As “kamikaze” drones, they are used in a similar way to the R18 and are also used in other military conflicts.

Majority of military equipment financed from abroad

More than 200 Ukrainian companies now produce drones. Yurii Shchyhol, the head of the Ukrainian State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, said on the X messaging service at the end of August: “Ukraine plans to have produced or purchased 200,000 combat drones by the end of the year.”

The basis for the boom in the Ukrainian drone industry is largely foreign donations and investments, as Ulrike Franke, one of the authors of the ECFR study, explains: “A really relevant part of military equipment is bought, developed and sent by private individuals. We have never seen anything like this in the past.” At the center of these activities is the Ukrainian Digital Minister Mykhailo Federov. The 32-year-old is considered a spin doctor in the Ukrainian drone industry. The “Brave 1” platform he initiated connects foreign investors with local tech start-ups. In an article for the American think tank Atlantic Council, he cited the number of 400 projects, half of which had already been “tested by the military”.

No surprise for drone expert Ulrike Franke: “I actually expect that when this war is over, Ukraine will become a very relevant producer of drones. Because you shouldn’t neglect how important it is for military technology to be able to say that it is battle-tested.”

German companies test their products in Ukraine

German companies are also active on the drone test field in Ukraine. Many of them come from the start-up scene around Munich. Quantums Systems GmbH, based in Gilching, builds civil and military surveillance drones whose specialty is battlefield reconnaissance using AI. As early as April 2022, the start-up delivered Vector drones, a total of 138. They were partly privately financed; The federal government has already paid for 104. As the company announced at the end of May, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has ordered a further 300, the financing of which will be provided by the federal government. Cost per piece: 180,000 euros (as of 2022). Vector is “being intensively used and tested on the Ukrainian battlefield.”

The AI ​​defense company Helsing GmbH, founded three years ago and also based in the Munich area, is also working with Ukraine. The start-up is part of one Consortium that provides the AI ​​infrastructure for the Future Combat Air System should provide. Among other things, Helsing develops software solutions that evaluate real-time images provided by drones. As the company confirmed, local employees are working “continuously” with the Ukrainian armed forces.

In mutual interest, as Ukrainian communications chief Yurii Shchyhol emphasized in an interview with the online medium The Record: “The investments of our partners serve not only the defense of Ukraine, but also their own interests. As our partners provide us with their technology, they benefit from our experience that they did not have before.”