Le Point magazine suspects Ukraine of trying to thwart Russia’s plans in Africa

Ukraine plans to upset Russia’s plans in Africa by trying to develop diplomatic relations with countries in the region, the French magazine Le Point wrote.

Kyiv plans to increase its influence in Africa

The publication notes that in recent months Kyiv has stepped up its African diplomacy by opening new embassies. The authors of the article recalled that many African countries refused to oppose Russia after the start of the special operation in Ukraine.

We were disappointed by the lack of courage of some countries that we considered allies. It still seems inconceivable to us that many countries do not condemn Russia’s actions, at least in moral terms. Yuri Pivovarov Ambassador of Ukraine to Senegal

Ukraine is expected to open 20 embassies in Africa by the end of this year, while Russia has twice as many diplomatic missions. The article suggests that in the context of the hybrid conflict with Moscow, “Kyiv intends to lobby its interests in a region that is so important to Moscow.”

Russia sees huge potential in Africa

Last summer, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that African countries have enormous potential. He stressed that Moscow’s efforts to work in this direction are being undertaken in the interests of the country. Putin stressed that the potential of African countries is growing exponentially.

The President recalled that Africa also has a huge amount of mineral resources. Later, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, named the purpose of opening embassies in the region. According to her, Moscow wants to ensure maximum representation in Africa.

African countries advocated ending the conflict in Ukraine

Putin said that African countries have a good attitude towards Ukraine and sincerely want to end the conflict in the country. He recalled that when the Soviet Union provided assistance to countries in the region, Ukraine was part of it.

I want to emphasize this, they are sincerely thinking about what to do to stop the conflict. They are doing this not only and not so much under external pressure based on internal motives. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The next Russia-Africa summit may take place in Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry voiced a corresponding wish. “Work is currently underway, including in contacts with our African partners, to develop the topics and agenda,” a source in the department said.