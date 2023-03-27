By Dan Peleschuk

KIEV (Reuters) – The commander of Ukraine’s ground forces said on Monday that Kiev was planning its next move after Moscow shifted the focus of its offensive from an attack on the eastern city of Bakhmut to another town more to the south, described as post-apocalyptic.

The Ukrainian military intends to wear down Russian forces as much as possible before launching a counteroffensive in the coming weeks or months — seeking to end the invasion launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin 13 months ago.

The commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who said last week that the counterattack could take place “very soon”, visited frontline troops in the east on Monday and said his forces were still are repelling Russian attacks on Bakhmut.

Defending the small town in the industrialized Donbas region that Russia has been trying to take over for months is a “military necessity”, he said, praising Ukraine’s resilience in “extremely difficult conditions”.

“We are calculating all possible options for the development of events, and we will react appropriately to the current situation.”

Commander-in-Chief General Valery Zaluzhniy said on Saturday that the situation was being “stabilised” around Bakhmut, where Russian forces are said to be fighting street by street.

Last week, the Ukrainian military warned that Avdiivka, a smaller town 90 km further south, could become a “second Bakhmut” as Russia turns its attention there. Both cities were reduced to rubble in fighting that both sides liken to a “meat grinder”.

“I am sad to say this, but Avdiivka is increasingly becoming a place for post-apocalyptic movies,” said Vitaliy Barabash, head of the city’s military administration. Only about 2,000 of a pre-war population of 30,000 remain, and he has issued an appeal for them to leave.

Ukrainian military video showed smoke billowing from crumbling apartment blocks and dead soldiers in open fields and trenches in Bakhmut.

Two people were killed and 29 wounded on Monday after Russian forces fired two S-300 missiles at the eastern city of Sloviansk, northwest of Bakhmut, according to regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a video of smoldering debris and vowed that “Ukraine will not forgive” such attacks. Moscow denies targeting civilians.

Inside Russia, the Defense Ministry said it had shot down a Ukrainian drone on Sunday, adding that three people were wounded and apartment buildings were damaged in the attack south of Moscow.

Kiev generally does not comment on reports of attacks inside Russia. The latest reported attack, in the town of Kireyevsk in the Tula region, 220 km south of Moscow, appeared to be one of the closest to the Russian capital.