Home page politics

Of: Caroline Schaefer

Split

Russia suffers further losses in the Ukraine war. Ukraine is already working on countermeasures after a shelling in Kiev. The news ticker.

War in Winter: Winter slows it down Ukraine war and partially paralyzes the Russian transport.

Winter slows it down Ukraine war and partially paralyzes the Russian transport. New Losses: Russia loses 340 soldiers in one day.

Russia loses 340 soldiers in one day. Editor’s note: Read the latest developments in Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information on the Ukraine war processed here comes partly from the warring parties from Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 7 p.m.: There have been several explosions in Russian-occupied Berdyansk in the Zaporizhia region. Videos of the explosions and the resulting fires were shared multiple times on social media. Viktoria Galitsyna, the Ukrainian governor of the city, confirmed the incident to the Ukrainian broadcaster Supilna.

According to Galitsyna, the explosions are said to have occurred at a Russian air base. According to Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the Mariupol mayor, this was also heard in the surrounding villages. Russia has not yet commented on the incident. Berdyansk is located in southern Ukraine on the shore of the Azov Sea. Since the start of the Ukraine war, the port city has been occupied by Russian forces.

The Ukraine war brings with it a high level of destruction. (Archive image) © Thomas Krych

Losses in the Ukraine war: “Traffic almost completely paralyzed”

Update from Thursday, December 8th, 5 p.m.: The icy weather conditions in Ukraine are affecting Russia. Military traffic has almost completely ground to a halt in Russian-held Mariupol, it was reported pravda.com. “Military transport is almost completely paralysed. Individual tankers are trying to get through the frozen city towards Zaporizhia,” Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the Mariupol mayor, wrote on Telegram.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

It was said that the Russian occupiers had not cleared the streets. In addition to military transport vehicles, trucks and minibuses are said to be affected.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Kyiv plans new offensive against Russia

First report: Kyiv – In the past few weeks, the Russian army has not reported any major territorial gains in the Ukraine war. Instead, Russia keeps recording heavy losses. At the same time, the armed forces of Ukraine are preparing for a counteroffensive.

In response to the nightly shelling from Wednesday to Thursday, the Ukrainian defenders are planning a series of countermeasures. According to Ukrainian sources, Russia is said to have shelled the city of Mykolaiv in the south of the country ukrinform.de.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Ukrainian army fends off air raids

The attackers “attacked Mykolayiv again,” Vitalii Kim, governor of the eponymous oblast, said via Telegram. “There was no shelling for almost a month,” it said. The city is said to have been hit by several S-300 missiles.

In other regions could Kyiv repelled several Russian attacks on Wednesday (December 08). According to the Ukrainian general staff, Russia is said to have carried out seven rocket and 16 airstrikes as well as 40 shellings with multiple rocket launchers – but without success. The attacks in the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions were repelled.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Russia loses 340 soldiers

The General Staff also released the latest numbers on Russia’s combat casualties:

Soldiers: 93,080 (+340 on the previous day)

93,080 (+340 on the previous day) planes: 281 (+0)

281 (+0) Helicopter: 264 (+0)

264 (+0) Tank: 2937 (+2)

2937 (+2) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 5911 (+4)

5911 (+4) Artillery Systems: 1925 (+2)

1925 (+2) Air defense systems: 211 (+0)

211 (+0) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 395 (+0)

395 (+0) Cars and other vehicles: 4528 (+2)

4528 (+2) Ships: 16 (+0)

16 (+0) Unmanned Combat Drones: 1603 (+2)

(cheese)