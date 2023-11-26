Home page politics

Ukraine is celebrating success with its drone program and wants to rely even more on state-of-the-art technology in the future: There is talk of an “army of robots”.

Kiev – Next February 2024 will mark the second anniversary of the start of the Ukraine War. There is still no end in sight. The Russian aggressors can neither make any decisive territorial gains in their war of aggression, nor can Western-backed Ukraine permanently repulse Moscow’s troops.

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, General Valery Zaluzhny, had stated that Ukraine and Russia were entering a “standoff.” Now Kiev is planning to use state-of-the-art technology to perhaps finally gain a decisive advantage over Russia: an “army of robots”.

“Army of Electronic Warfare” and “Army of Robots”

The successful drone program will now be followed by similar programs. The aim is to attract investment and develop the necessary technologies. Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced the Army of Electronic Warfare (EW) and Army of Robots programs on November 23 at the Forbes Tech 2023 conference in Lviv, western Ukraine. The announcement is reported by, among others Kyiv Post and Defense Express.

“Honey Badger”: The Ukrainian kamikaze robot designed to stop Russian armored vehicles. It is an example of Ukrainian technology in the fight against Moscow. © Screenshot X@FedorovMykhailo

According to Fedorov, the program includes technological and business developments with a focus on scalability. Further details are to follow. “We will rely on our ideology – market opening, transparency and the maximum chance of attracting entrepreneurs who have already developed various products and know how to scale products,” Fedorov said.

Ukrainian “drone army” successful in the fight against Russia

Fedorov’s announcement of the “Army of Robots” comes on the heels of the success of the “Drone Army,” a systematic campaign with Mark Hamill as ambassador. Hamill played Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker in the sci-fi epic Star Wars. The program included the purchase, maintenance and deployment of drones in the ongoing war, where they were used to great effect to attack Russian positions. Spectacular videos of some of these attacks were recorded and found their way onto the Internet. The new program will likely follow the same model.

In addition to the announcements, Fedorov also referred to “Brave1,” a Ukrainian funding project that coordinates defense technology companies and allocates funding. The minister encouraged companies to submit their proposals. The project will award grants worth more than two million US dollars by the end of the year. Fedorov posted a video of Ukrainian military innovations on X, formerly Twitter.

Ukraine doesn’t just rely on modern technology in war. The country is considered one of the most important technology and startup centers in Eastern Europe and has spawned well-known startups such as Grammarly and Preply, which have since grown worldwide. The technology sector contributed $7.35 billion, almost 4.5 percent of gross domestic product, to the Ukrainian economy in 2022. (cgsc)