Ukrainian war, foiled the attempt against Zelensky. New missiles on Kiev

The Ukrainian security services (SBU) have arrested a woman accused of helping Russia plan an assassination attempt on President Zelensky during a visit to Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine. It is “an informant of the Russian 007 who was collecting information on the planned visit of the President in the region of Mykolaiv”, in view of a “massive air attack”, explain from Sbu. The woman “tried to establish the timetable and the list of places on the provisional itinerary of the Head of State in the region”.

The Ukrainian president denounces two Russian rocket attacks on an “ordinary residential building” in Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region, and says that “there are victims”. “The city of Pokrovsk, in Donetsk. The Donbass, from which Russia is trying to leave only broken and burnt stones. Two rocket attacks. An ordinary residential building was hit. Unfortunately, there are victims – denounces the Ukrainian president on social media – Rescuers and all the necessary services are on site. Rescue operations are continuing”.

“We must stop the Russian terror. Whoever fights for the freedom of Ukraine saves lives – adds Zelensky – Whoever in the world helps Ukraine will defeat the terrorists with us. Russia will have to answer for everything she has done in this terrible war”

