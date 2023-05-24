In the conference “Russia’s war on Ukraine – What Lies Ahead?”, organized at the European Parliament, in Brussels, by Vice President Pina Picierno, of the Democratic Party, testimonies were heard from women who reported on “unspeakable war crimes” committed by Russian troops , explains the MEP from the Democratic Party on the sidelines of the conference in Brussels. The conference was also attended by Oleksandra Matviichuk, Nobel Peace Prize 2022.