Russia shares the opinion that the war in Ukraine must not turn into a ‘frozen conflict’ and will continue to pursue its goals. It was he who declared it to Tass Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “Russia considers only the following opportunities to end the special military operation: to secure its interests and achieve its goals in the course of the special military operation or by other available means,” he said.

When asked about possible ‘roadmaps’ towards a solution to the conflict, Peskov said that “it is too early to talk about it”. “Evidently there are still no prerequisites for a peace process“, he added. “The special military operation continues“, the spokesperson said.