Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov defined the videos of the beheading of captive Ukrainian soldiers by Russian soldiers circulating on social media as “horrible” and called for their “authenticity” to be verified. During a press conference, Peskov said that ”obviously, these are terrible videos and their authenticity must first be verified. First you need to check if it really happened or not. And if it happened, then where and who committed it,” Peskov added.