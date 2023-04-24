Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that his eldest son took part in what he called the ”special military operation” in Ukraine. Explaining that he did not want to add details, because providing them does not fall within his institutional role, Peskov said that his son Nikolai ” served in the armed forces, fulfilled his constitutional duty. He is an adult and made this decision, took part in a special military operation. I don’t want to say more, it’s not about my job.”

Earlier the founder of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, revealed that Peskov’s son had served in the group as an artilleryman. According to Prigozhin, Peskov’s son worked “from start to finish, showing courage and heroism.”

THE STATEMENT OF PESKOV’S SON – “I considered it my duty. I could not sit on the sidelines and watch friends and other people go there – said Nikolai Peskov according to Pravda – When I went there, I had to change my last name. Nobody knew who I was”. Peskov jr would have worn the uniform for 6 months in Luhansk according to the reconstruction also confirmed by Prigozhin.

KIEV’S DOUBTS – The story has also attracted the attention of the Ukrainian media and elements have appeared on Telegram channels linked to Kiev that would cast doubt on the Russian version. The presence of Peskov jr at the front would not be reconciled with the fines that, in Moscow, the young man allegedly received for driving his electric car. Furthermore, one of the photos exhibited by the spokesman’s son to corroborate his story would instead be an image extrapolated from an interview that Vladimir Solovyov, the prince of Russian TV propagandist, made in January with a mercenary, his face covered in front of the camera.