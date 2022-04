In Voloske, a town in Dnipro, Ukraine, there are about a hundred vulnerable people in the midst of the sieges of the Russian troops, generally they are elderly people with mobility problems, who cannot move by their own means, therefore, humanitarian associations work to be able to evacuate them to a safe place. Report by Leticia Álvarez and Irene Savio.

