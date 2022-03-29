The US Department of Defense plans to increase production of anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles to replenish its depleted stocks as it continues to send military systems to Ukraine’s forces following the invasion by Russia. The CNN reported, citing US defense officials.

US President Joe Biden filed a record $ 813 billion peacetime national defense budget request yesterday. A request motivated by Russia’s aggression in Ukraine which provides for an increase in American military spending.

Biden’s request allocates $ 773 billion to the Pentagon and another $ 40 billion for defense-related programs at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Energy and other agencies. The national security budget last year was $ 778 billion.