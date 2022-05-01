The speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, is in Kiev, where she met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The visit was made public by Zelensky himself, who posted a video of the meeting on Twitter.

“We make this visit to thank you for your battle for freedom. Your battle is for everyone. Our commitment is to be here until the end of the battle,” says Pelosi in the video, who was accompanied by some American deputies. While Zelensky in the post accompanying the video wrote: “I met the speaker of the US House Nancy Pelosi in Kiev. The US is a leader in strong support for the fight against Russian aggression. Thanks for helping to protect sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state! “