Russia-Ukraine war, peace is not so impossible

How to save goat and cabbage. This very popular saying recognizes that when faced with a problem that perhaps offers more than one solution, one can glimpse a modus operandi to safeguard two interests that seem irreconcilable. Now, this idiom could very well be applied to Ukrainian-Russian war which is upsetting not only the two nations in question, but the whole world.

On the one hand we find the Russia that invades Ukraine without justification (after having taken Crimea with the approval of the previous pro-Russian government) and today would like to get out of this impasse without losing face. On the other we have a people who fight not to succumb to Russia’s expansionist goals. How to get out of this mess? Perhaps there could be a solution and I would like to propose it with all the modesty that I can express since I am not a diplomat or someone authorized to carry on negotiations, but I try to express it with a little common sense. Here is my idea that perhaps is not so original.

Russia-Ukraine war, for Crimea and Donbass peace passes through… Hong Kong

You know Hong Kong? On July 1, 1997 sovereignty passed from Great Britain to China after a “rent” of 99 years. Question: could this be a solution? Beyond the number of years of rent we could think so Russia would have “control” of Crimea and Donbass for a certain time and at the same time Ukraine would be free to exercise its sovereignty. This simple proposal should also contain the reconstruction by both sides of all territories and cities, which, as we have seen from the videos, have suffered considerable damage. Unfortunately, it will not be possible to return human lives, but with this “possibility” many other pains could be spared the populations. Further details can be presented to a possible peace table by whoever is authorized to do so.

I’ve always been optimistic in my life, even in the most difficult moments, so I came up with the paradox: THERE ARE NO PROBLEMS WITHOUT SOLUTIONS – THERE ARE NO SOLUTIONS WITHOUT PROBLEMS. Mater artium necessitas – necessity is the mother of the arts, and in a figurative sense “in case of need it is possible to do unexpected things”.

