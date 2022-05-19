In the proposal presented by Di Maio to Guterres an international vigilance

Italian peace plan drawn up at the Farnesina in close coordination with Palazzo Chigi. The minister presented it yesterday in New York Luigi Di Maio during an interview with the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres. Some of the contents of the draft have been anticipated to the Sherpas of the G7 and the Quint group. They envisage a four-stage process, under the supervision of an International Facilitation Group (GIF): the ceasefire, the possible neutrality ofUkraineterritorial issues – in particular Crimea and Donbass – and a new European and international security pact.

At every single step, the loyalty to the commitments undertaken by the parties will be tested, so as to be able to proceed to the next step. The first step is a ceasefire, to be negotiated while fighting. It is a fundamental element, because it is unrealistic to imagine that a truce is realized by itself or that it is the precondition for negotiation. The ceasefire should be accompanied, in the Italian proposal, by supervisory mechanisms and the demilitarization of the front line, to discuss the open issues and prepare the ground for a definitive cessation of hostilities.

This is the most complex step, given the situation on the ground. If done, as we read this morning always on Republic, would open up a significant space of peace. The next step – the second – revolves around multilateral negotiations on Ukraine’s future international status. And in particular on the possible condition of neutrality in Kiev, ensured by a “warranty“International politics. The forum in which to discuss this neutrality would be a peace conference. For the protection of Ukrainians, the condition is that this status is fully compatible with the country’s intention to become a member of the EU. A decisive aspect, given that membership brings with it commitments and clauses that should be modulated on the exceptional nature of entry. The third point, the hottest from a diplomatic point of view, concerns the definition of the bilateral agreement between Russia and Ukraine on territorial issues, always after international mediation. Central are obviously Crimea and Donbass.

In the pact, the plan suggests, disputes over internationally recognized borders, the knot of sovereignty, territorial control, the legislative and constitutional provisions of these areas, the political measures of self-government should be resolved. The reference to internationally recognized borders suggests the intention not to question the sovereignty of Kiev throughout the national territory. Finally the fourth stage. A new multilateral agreement on peace and security in Europe is proposed, in the context of the OSCE and the Neighborhood Policy of the European Union.

In fact, a reorganization of international balances, starting with the relationship between the European Union and Moscow. Within this framework, a number of priorities are listed to be defined: strategic stability, disarmament and arms control, conflict prevention and confidence-building measures. Furthermore, the definition of a very delicate post-war aspect is also the subject of mediation: the withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied territories. The goal is to at least bring them back to the status quo ante on February 24, 2022, the date of the invasion ordered by Putin.



