Ukraine is pushing for a peace conference in Switzerland to be held in mid-June – to take advantage of the presence in Europe of Joe Biden, who will be at the G7 in Puglia from the 13th to the 15th, and not to arrive too close to the American elections in November – but the crux is the presence of the countries of the so-called 'Global South', for whom Russia's participation at the table is decisive. But Moscow was not invited and will not be there, as the Russian embassy in Bern announced.

“The Ukrainians would like there to be 80-90 countries at the conference and as many countries from the Global South as possible – diplomatic sources told Adnkronos – but it is difficult for China to be there if Russia is not there, especially in a moment in which there is a strong belief that Moscow is prevailing on the ground. And the absence of China could also bring with it that of countries like India and Brazil”, with the Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who has among the It has already been made known that Vladimir Putin was also invited to the G20 in November in Rio de Janeiro.

Zelensky's goal

President Volodymyr Zelensky's idea – who is aiming for a conference at the level of heads of state and government – is to obtain at least “an assent in principle” for his 10-point peace plan in line with the UN Charter , to then organize mini summits on individual points, in view of a second conference to which Russia will be 'admitted', “forcing” it to accept the approved peace plan.

A path that sees Moscow totally against it, but which the countries of the global south do not like either, where the balance is between those who continue to do business with Russia and those who are at least indifferent to Kiev's reasons and complain about the consequences of the war on the costs of materials first. Not to mention the effects of the October 7 attack, which exposed the West to accusations of 'double standards' for its unconditional support for Israel in the war on Gaza.

At this stage, for now, the European countries and the United States reiterate their full support for Zelensky's 'peace formula', but at the same time urge Kiev to ensure that there is adequate participation of the 'Global South' for prevent the conference, which could be held in Lucerne, from turning “into a boomerang”, the sources underline.

Ukraine in crisis on the battlefield

Meanwhile, if from a diplomatic point of view the path is still uphill, from a military point of view it is perhaps one of the worst moments for Ukraine, almost 26 months after the start of the war. “We are in a very, very delicate phase – comment the analysts – Kiev needs ammunition (in Donbass, the ratio with the Russians is one to 7), there is a dramatic shortage of air defense systems, with the Russians pounding cities and infrastructure to destroy Ukrainian industrial capacity and production, and long-range artillery.”

Observers on the ground believe that “at the moment there would be no risk of a breakthrough of the front”, but we must take into account the mobilization of “another 500 thousand Russian soldiers”, while “in Ukraine the reserve of volunteers has run out” and The approval of a law to lower the age of military service from 27 to 25 is under discussion. “The Ukrainians are not demotivated, but certainly disillusioned, they are afraid of being transformed into cannon fodder, while in fact there were too many expectations about last spring's counteroffensive”, the sources comment.