The statements of Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi on Zelensky and the Ukraine-Russia war provoked a reaction from the opposition. “Berlusconi’s pro-Putin and anti-Zelensky statements are a cause for sensational contradiction within the majority on a fundamental issue such as aid to Ukraine” tweeted Enrico Borghi, senator of the Democratic Party. “These are positions that isolate Italy and weaken the western front. Has the premier nothing to say?” chirps the exponent Dem.

Simona Malpezzi, group leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate also intervenes with a tweet. “Does Giorgia Meloni agree with the disturbing words uttered by Berlusconi on the war in Ukraine? Today, in fact, he officially sided with Putin’s Russia. With these government allies, the prime minister must not complain about how she is treated in the EU”.

“Silvio Berlusconi’s words certify that the majority on foreign policy and on Ukraine is divided and that Giorgia Meloni’s position is a minority in the government” says Pina Picierno, of the Democratic Party, vice president of the European Parliament. “In fact, it is not the first time that Berlusconi’s thoughts reveal clear sympathy for Putin and Russia. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, a member of Forza Italia, clarifies which position he interprets, whether that of the leader of his party or that of Giorgia Melloni. Italy cannot afford ambiguity at the European level and within NATO”.

“If in the space of just one week we get into conflict with the major European partners, we isolate ourselves and there is no common position on the war in Ukraine, Italy comes out discredited” Stefano Bonaccini, candidate for the secretariat, writes on Facebook of the Pd. “We risk paying very seriously for this loss of authority and credibility. This is not how the national interest is defended”.