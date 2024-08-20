Ukraine’s parliament on Tuesday (20) approved a law banning the operation of religious organizations with strong ties to Russia, paving the way for a possible outlawing of the activities of the Orthodox Church subordinate to Moscow.

The law “on the protection of the constitutional order in the sphere of the activities of religious organizations” was approved with the votes in favor of 265 deputies, parliamentarians Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Irina Gerashchenko reported on their social networks.

“A historic vote! This is a question of national security, not religion,” Gerashchenko said.

The law will come into force 30 days after parliament makes the text public and will give parishes of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate nine months to sever ties with the Russian Orthodox Church, Zhelezniak explained.

“Taking into account the fact that the Russian Orthodox Church is an ideological continuation of the regime of the aggressor state, an accomplice in war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the name of the Russian Federation and the ideology of the Russian world, the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine are prohibited,” the law states.

The regulation stipulates that no religious organization in Ukraine can be managed by the Russian Orthodox Church or other prohibited religious organizations or maintain active communication with them.

A government commission set up specifically for this purpose will determine whether a religious congregation is breaking the law and, if so, order it to sever ties with Russia within two months. If the organization fails to do so, a court will make the final decision on whether to ban it.

“This is an illegal act, which constitutes a serious violation of the basic concepts of freedom of conscience and human rights,” Russian Orthodox Church spokesman Vladimir Legoida wrote on Telegram.

According to Legoida, the “persecution” of the Ukrainian Church subordinate to Moscow will receive a fair assessment “sooner or later.”

In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on human rights organizations to counteract the “arbitrariness” of the Kiev authorities, which could lead to a complete ban on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Moscow claimed that Kiev’s decision “ignores the opinion of millions of believers” and is a “severe blow” to the Orthodox community and its canonical unity.

The law’s approval comes ten days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky anticipated a decision that would “strengthen the spiritual independence of Ukrainians.”

The All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations also said on August 17 that it supported the law.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate had more than 8,500 parishes in Ukraine at the beginning of 2022, although after the Russian invasion about 600 were subordinated to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church that emerged from the unification of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate and the autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The Church subordinate to the Moscow Patriarchate was accused of failing to condemn the invasion in unequivocal terms, of failing to completely sever its ties with Russia, and of cooperating with the occupation authorities in the territories conquered by Russia.