“Giorgia Meloni breaks all kinds of stereotypes and clichés that are associated with her. She has always been touchingly supportive of this war that we are forced to fight in defense of our freedom and we thank her very much for the things she has done, the things she has said and for his visit to Kiev”. This was stated in an interview with Adnkronos by Ukrainian deputy and member of the Foreign Affairs commission, Sviatoslav Yurash, who belongs to the Servant of the People party of President Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the Prime Minister’s imminent visit to Kiev.

Meloni’s visit “is essentially the final point of his commitment to Ukraine and will provide a clear link between Italy and Ukraine in the future”, adds the deputy, who then answers the question whether Ukraine fears that Italian support could decrease in the light of some positions taken by the majority parties.

“This is democracy. In Italy, in Ukraine and in every country there are people who play politics with different opinions. I certainly think it is dangerous, but I think Meloni’s clarity on Italy’s attitude towards the war in Ukraine is something which will surely keep even these people at bay”, he replies, underlining that “those who support Moscow should be “afraid of publicizing their being pro-Russian, seeing what Russia has become over the years and decades under Putin’s rule “.

“Certainly” the possible supply of military aircraft from Italy would be “a turning point” for the security of Ukraine, Yurash continues, highlighting how receiving the aircraft “would allow us to launch a counter-offensive by reconquering the land that Russia has occupied”.

“The counteroffensive can be conducted in two ways. The first is the way Russia conducts it, sending countless people to the front who care nothing about and suffering very heavy losses – he explains – or it can be conducted competently with the theory of weapons combined, in which the air force and the infantry work together to achieve the result”.

On the surprise visit of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to Kiev, the deputy believes that it is “a very clear, moving and decisive reminder to all of us that the West is with Ukraine and will be with us until when we finally fail to drive the Russians out of the country, allowing us to choose our own future, and reminds us of the great help we have received in our attempt to unite with the West”.