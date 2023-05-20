France is interested in training Ukrainian pilots to use Western fighters, but has raised concern about possible language barriers, sources from the Elysee state who specify that the courses are in French. For this France is working together with Ukraine to identify Ukrainian pilots able to speak French as well as English. It is expected that training courses for pilots already prepared to fly Soviet fighters will last from four to nine months.
