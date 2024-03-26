Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

The Crimean bases are of great strategic importance for Putin. But the Ukrainian army has now struck hard. Fresh satellite photos reveal the scope.

Sevastopol – The area around Sevastopol in Crimea is an important base for the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Now satellite images reveal the extent of a devastating attack by the Ukrainians on a Russian communications hub. Two satellite photos, one from March 21 and the other from March 24, show the destruction of a successful Ukrainian missile attack. A huge hole gapes in the roof of the command center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet – the building appears to have half collapsed.

Kiev confirms attack on Crimea – a third of Russian warships destroyed so far

In addition, two large Russian landing ships are said to have been damaged in a Ukrainian attack, Kiev said in a statement. The Kremlin has not yet confirmed the attacks, only Mikhail Razvoshayev, Moscow-appointed governor of the Sevastopol region, said on Telegram that they would be the “largest recent attacks” on Crimea since the start of the Ukraine war.

Satellite images show the command post attacked by Ukraine before the attack (left) and after the attack (right). © Screenshot Telegram Skhemy

Since the Russian invasion, Vladimir Putin's Black Sea Fleet has served as an attractive target for the Ukrainian army. According to Ukrainian data, the military was able to take out about a third of Russian warships off Crimea Newsweek reported. Mykola Oleshchuk, a commander in the Ukrainian Air Force, praised the latest attacks on his social media channels, writing: “The sky and the sea are the same color! I thank the pilots and the Navy for their successful combat work! Crimea is ours! Together to victory.”

Crimean bridge as an important lifeline for Putin's war in southern Ukraine

Although Kiev's military has repeatedly recorded successes in attacks on Crimea, a complete conquest of the peninsula is still a long way off. Last year, attacks on the peninsula annexed by Russia increased. Apart from the ports and the Russian navy, the Crimean Bridge is also a strategically important target for the Ukrainians. The Crimean Bridge is, in a sense, the lifeline of the peninsula, as it provides a direct connection between the Russian mainland and the annexed territory.

“If we destroy the Crimean bridge, it will be a logistical problem for them,” said Andrii Ryzhenko, a retired Ukrainian navy captain. Driving Russia out of Crimea would be a devastating blow to Putin and could turn the tide of war in Ukraine's favor BBC last reported. (SiSchr)