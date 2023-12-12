Ukraine targeted the Russian secret services on Tuesday for the major cyber attack that paralyzed the services of the country's largest mobile operator.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) noted that had opened an investigation and sent its agents to the company's offices.

“The special services of the Russian Federation could be behind this hacker attack,” the SBU said in a statement.

Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, with 24.3 million subscribers, linked it to the Russian invasion.

“This is a war, it is not only taking place on the battlefield, it is also taking place in virtual space and unfortunately, we are affected as a result of this war,” Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov said on national television. .

“We see that the main objective of this attack is the maximum possible destruction of the operator's IT infrastructure. They partially achieved this objective,” he said.

The company said on Facebook that it had been targeted a “powerful attack by cyber hackers” and that this had caused “a technical failure”.

“Our mobile communication services and internet access are temporarily unavailable,” the group added.

The blackout affected many other services and companies in the former Soviet republic, invaded by Russia in February 2022.

The first Ukrainian bank, Privatbank, reported that a part of its ATMs and terminals were affected, according to the Hromadske public television site.

Another bank, Monobank, said it had also suffered a “massive attack,” according to its founder, Oleg Gorokhovsky, on Telegram.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said there were “large-scale failures” in Kyivstar's network and that these left “many subscribers” without service.

Authorities in the city of Sumy, in the northeast of the country, said that the aerial warning system “will not work temporarily.”

The Ukrainian military intelligence service GUR also stated that had hacked the Russian tax system and called it a “successful special operation”.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the United States Congress on Tuesday to pressure Republicans, who were very reluctant to approve a package with military aid for their country.

Zelensky plans to meet with the leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives before going to the White House for a meeting with President Joe Biden.

