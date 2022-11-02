PPresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hoping for help from the EU to restore Ukraine’s energy grid, which has been severely damaged by Russian attacks, before the winter begins. Forty percent of the energy system is “severely damaged,” said the head of state at a meeting with EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson on Tuesday in Kyiv. “We will do everything we can to provide people with electricity and heat this winter,” he promised in his daily video speech in the evening.

“The position of the terrorists is absolutely transparent, and this challenge should be seen as a challenge for all of Europe,” Zelenskyy said. Moscow will propaganda present the difficulties of the winter as alleged proof of the failure of a united Europe. “Therefore, together we must prove to the terrorists that ‘failure’ is a word about them and not about Europe,” said the President.

Russia will do everything “to destroy the normality of life” and does not take into account the costs of this “energy terror”. Zelenskyy calculated that the latest missile and drone attack on Monday “cost the equivalent of 2.3 million average Russian pensions.” “And that’s just for an attack.” Wednesday marks the 252nd day of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Zelenskyj: The EU Commission should coordinate

Zelenskyy suggested that the EU Commission should play a coordinating role in restoring his country’s energy infrastructure. He recalled the Ukraine contact group, the so-called Ramstein format, in which the supporter countries coordinate their armaments aid. According to media reports, there should also be a “Ramstein” for business and energy. “I am sure that we will restore everything,” Zelenskyy said.



According to the Brussels authority, the Commission and the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy, among others, will launch a campaign in the coming days to mobilize further support from the private sector.







Zelenskyj talks to Macron about protection against attacks

Zelenskyi had previously spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron about increased protection against Russian missile and drone attacks. “There must be air protection for Ukraine – that was clearly said today,” emphasized the Ukrainian President, without giving any details.