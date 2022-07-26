Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj sees a form of Moscow’s “terror” against the West in the further throttling of Russian gas supplies to Europe. “And this is an open gas war that Russia is unleashing against a united Europe,” said Zelenskyy in his evening video message on Monday. Russia is deliberately making it difficult for Europe to prepare for the winter. The country is showing once again that it is not interested in the fate of the people. By blocking Ukrainian grain exports, Russia is making people starve, suffering from cold, poverty and occupation.

“These are just different forms of terror,” said Zelenskyj, referring to the announcement by the Russian gas company Gazprom that it would cut supplies through the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 1 to 20 percent of capacity from Wednesday. Gazprom gave the reason that another gas turbine had to be repaired. For this reason, the current 40 percent output will be further reduced to 33 million cubic meters of gas per day, it said. Nord Stream 1 is Germany’s most important supply pipeline for gas from Russia.

According to information from the German Press Agency, representatives of EU countries have meanwhile agreed on an emergency plan to reduce gas consumption. It is to be officially confirmed on Tuesday at a special meeting of energy ministers in Brussels.

Zelenskyj calls for further sanctions against Russia

The cutback in gas supplies is another threat to Europe, Zelensky said. That is why the West must strike back. Instead of thinking about returning the gas turbine that has already been repaired, the sanctions against Russia should be further tightened. “Do everything possible to reduce Russia’s revenues not only from gas and oil, but also from other exports that remain,” he said. Zelenskyy warned that any further trade relationship is a “potential means of pressure on Russia”. It has long had a reputation for using its gas as a “geopolitical weapon.” Despite the war, part of the gas from Russia continues to be pumped through Ukraine to Western Europe.







Ukrainian troops in Donbass under new command

After major losses of territory since the beginning of the Russian invasion, head of state Selenskyj appointed a new commander of the armed forces in eastern Ukraine: Viktor Horenko is to command the troops. By decree he dismissed the 44-year-old Major General Hryhorij Halahan, who was transferred to the secret service. He was therefore appointed deputy head of the anti-terrorist center of the secret service SBU.

After Russia’s invasion in February, Ukraine has now completely lost control of the Luhansk region. About half of the neighboring Donetsk region was conquered by Russian troops. Before February 24, just under 30 percent of the areas were controlled by pro-Russian separatists. Selenskyj had recently complained that Kyiv no longer had 20 percent of Ukrainian territory under its control.

Zelenskyi repeatedly demands heavy weapons from the West to stop Russia’s advance and recapture occupied territories. According to the Task Force South, the Ukrainian army has received six Stormer HVM air defense systems from Great Britain. Like the German Gepard anti-aircraft tanks that have already been delivered, they are primarily used for close-range air defense of troop formations.





