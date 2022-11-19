More than 700 bodies were found in the liberated territories of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions. This was reported by the Kiev Independent, which quotes the Attorney General Andriy Kostin, according to which 90% of the bodies are civilian casualties.

USA – The Russian invasion of Ukraine “offers a preview of a possible world of tyranny and disorder that none of us want to live in, and it is an invitation to ever greater insecurity with the shadow of nuclear proliferation”. This is the warning launched by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in his speech at the security conference in Halifax, Canada, during which he warned that “Putin’s autocratic colleagues look at us, and they might conclude that getting nuclear weapons would give them a hunting license. And this could trigger a dangerous spiral of nuclear proliferation.”