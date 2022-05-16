A total of 264 Ukrainian soldiers were evacuated this Monday from the Azovstal steelworks, in the town of Mariúpol, eastern part of the country, reported the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Of the total, 53 seriously injured were evacuated to a medical center in Novoazovsk for medical care, and the other 211 people were taken to Olenivka through the humanitarian corridor, the ministry added in a statement.

Thanks to the defenders of Mariupol, we have gained critical time to form reserves, regroup forces and receive assistance from partners

“As for the defenders who still remain in the territory of Azovstal, rescue efforts are being carried out thanks to joint efforts“from the GUR of the Defense Ministry, the Armed Forces, the National Guard and the Border Guard Service, he added.

“Thanks to the defenders of Mariupol, we have gained critical time to form reserves, regroup forces and receive assistance from partners,” explained the Defense Ministry, which admitted that it unfortunately cannot unblock Azovstal by military means.

“The most important common task of the whole of Ukraine and the whole world is to save the lives of the defenders of Mariupol,” he said.

At that steel mill, Russian troops continue their massive artillery and air strikes to keep the Ukrainian defenders entrenched in the Azovstal steel mill, among whom some 600 wounded, blocked.

News in development…

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Efe