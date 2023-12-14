Home page politics

A Russian drone was shot down in an attack on Kiev in May 2023. © SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP

Russia's drone attacks on Ukraine appear to have stalled. The reason: an innovative defense strategy by the Ukrainians that saves lives.

KYIV – The Russian attack on Avdiivka, a key Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern Ukrainian Donbas region, appears to have stalled. There are reasons for this, like the American magazine Forbes writes.

There are said to be signs that Ukraine has deployed a new drone defense strategy: This targets the radio jammers that the Russians use to keep Ukrainian drones on the ground – by setting up their own jammers, which in turn prevent the Russian drones from taking off.

Avdiivka central place in the Ukrainian war

“The Ukrainian advantage in electronic warfare appears to be prevailing in this area,” writes military expert Donald Hill Forbes. “The number of Ukrainian drone attacks has increased. And significantly so. The number of Russian drone attacks, however, has fallen sharply.”

A small glimmer of hope for Ukraine, whose counteroffensive has stalled and which faces increased attacks from Russian forces in the long winter.

Avdiivka is one of the central points of these winter attacks. After failing to capture the ruins of the city with tanks and failing with infantry attacks, the Russians switched to air attacks. Moscow used explosive “Kamikaze drones“, some of which were even equipped for night flights. This was done with the intention of disrupting Ukrainian supplies and forcing the enemy to retreat.

The fact that the Ukrainians use jamming to keep the drones on the ground before they can attack means that Ukrainian supply lines can remain open. At the same time, this also means that Russian supplies are severely disrupted. “There is no telling how long Ukraine will have this advantage, but it is currently saving Ukrainian lives,” Hill said in his analysis.

“Electronic warfare” gains importance in the Ukraine war

Since small drones loaded with explosives are among Russia's most dangerous weapons Ukraine war electronic countermeasures against these drones – as well as against unarmed unmanned aerial vehicles that both sides use for reconnaissance – have become essential. The armed forces, which have the appropriate radio jammers, are able to control the air over the war zone. The Ukrainian military increasingly has this advantage.

The Ukrainian armed forces' apparent lead in the disruption is no coincidence. Kiev has recently prioritized “electronic warfare,” previously more of a traditional strength of Moscow’s armed forces. When General Valery Zalushny, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, recently listed the most urgent needs of his troops, electronic warfare systems were at the top of the list.

“Every piece of equipment must be protected by electronic warfare,” Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s minister for digital transformation, said in October. “Every trench, every location of our soldiers must be protected by electronic warfare. We need to analyze the frequencies on which enemy drones fly. This is an enormous systematic work and a new doctrine of modern technological warfare.”

This seems to have been successful, at least for the time being, as the war around Avdiivka shows. Ukraine has found a new way to achieve success against Russia. It remains to be seen whether it will ultimately be enough to end the war victoriously. This depends largely on foreign aid. Many of the Ukrainian radio jammers were supplied by the United States – and their consent to further aid to Ukraine is still pending. (skr)