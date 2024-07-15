Analyst Kushch: Kyiv is threatened with “sococide” due to electricity distribution

Ukrainian analyst and economist Alexey Kushch on his Facebook page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned) was outraged by the fact that Kyiv is threatened with “sococide” due to criminal schemes for distributing scarce electricity.

He specified that the local shopping center “Gulliver” has been switched to imported electricity. In the conditions of a single energy system, this is “a peculiar scheme, criminal in its essence,” the specialist is sure. Providing the shopping center with electricity leads to power outages in residential buildings.

Kushch emphasized that all imports should be bought by the state and transferred to social needs so that Kiev residents have electricity in the heat. “After all, this is real sociocide or energy starvation,” he said.

The analyst cited the example of the Pozniaky residential area, where electricity is supplied for several hours a day, water does not reach the upper floors of the buildings, and elevators do not work. He also wondered how many elderly Ukrainians would survive the heat in such conditions. “Why is everyone silent? Where is the government?” the expert wrote.

Earlier it became known that Ukraine asked Poland for emergency assistance from energy systems due to a capacity deficit. The Ministry of Energy called on residents of the country to consume electricity sparingly. In addition, the department warned of a possible increase in electricity use, including due to the active operation of air conditioners.