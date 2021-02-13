The head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, in an interview with the Ukraina TV channel, outlined the role of the United States in resolving the conflict in Donbass. His words are quoted by “Interfax-Ukraine”.

He stated that the United States can and should play a key role in resolving the conflict. According to him, this is due to the fact that the United States is a strategic partner of Kiev.

Earlier, Yermak said that the Minsk agreements are practically impossible to implement in the version in which they were signed. At the same time, he assured that Kiev will make every effort to ensure that the principles laid down in these agreements are fulfilled by the Ukrainian side. The head of the president’s office also stressed that there is progress in the negotiations on Donbass, but the dialogue is progressing slowly.

The Minsk agreements were signed on February 12, 2015. They imply the granting of a special status to Donbass within Ukraine, the withdrawal of all armed units from its territory and the holding of local elections. All parties to the conflict state the lack of progress in their implementation.