Kuleba said in an interview with the Ukrainian channel “1 + 1”, that “the decision on Western planes is only a matter of time,” and expressed his “regret” that “Ukraine will pay an additional price with people’s lives, because of the indecision of its allies.”.

He added, “We will have (F-16) planes. It is only a matter of time. I think it will depend on the decision of the United States and the results of the counterattack,” which he believes Kiev forces will launch soon.

“If we had F-16s at the moment, our counterattack would be much faster, and we would be able to save many lives of our soldiers and civilians who suffer from missile strikes,” he added.“.

He noted that these aircraft are “one of the three priorities for military support from the Allies, along with artillery shells and armored vehicles.”.

Kiev had repeatedly asked its Western allies to provide it with fighter jets, in order to repel Russian attacks targeting Ukraine’s infrastructure, and to launch counterattacks on Russian army sites.